Real Madrid: Zidane would already have Varane’s replacement if he left in the summer

The Real Madrid is still alive both in the League and in the Champions League; despite not having a good season, especially in the defensive zone. Hours away from facing Liverpool FC, the French central defender, Raphael varane, tested positive for Covid, causing loss for the Quarterfinals.

Varane has been singled out throughout the season, so several media have reported on a possible departure in the next transfer window, since the merengue directive has had problems to renew it, in addition, that some want to make the generational change in the defense.

According to Fichajes.net, the French strategist would have the ideal replacement in case his compatriot leaves in summer, it is Jules Kounde, Sevilla defender, who in the last two seasons has surprised locals and strangers with his great level.

At 22, the defender is called to be one of the best in a few years. The portal points out that last summer, Zidane tried to sign him; however, it was unsuccessful. For that reason, this summer, Real Madrid will return to the charge for the Sevilla footballer.