Zinedine Zidane positively assessed on Movistar TV the performance of Real Madrid against RCD Mallorca: “Where we have to insist is solidity, it is the most important thing in football. We have been forceful defensively. Maybe we are missing something. After four games in a short time nothing happens, they are important points. We are here to try things, there are many players, in the end missing a player like Casemiro the option was this, we played quite well. It is clear that we have missed something, you can always do better. I keep the victory, four games in a row winning and the rest, little by little. We need to rest well. «

