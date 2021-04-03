Real Madrid: Zidane takes a breath before the Spanish Classic and the UEFA Champions League

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, celebrated the good moment in which his team reaches a decisive moment of the season, before taking on Liverpool in a week in the UEFA Champions League and Barcelona in the League, and stated that they have “suffered a lot” and now they have “to enjoy.”

“We are in the day to day and the players only thought about today’s game. We did very well, starting very seriously and now we have to recover well thinking about the next game. We are alive in both competitions, we know where we come from, We have suffered a lot this season and now we have to enjoy the moment knowing that we did nothing and we have to continue, “he analyzed.

Also read: Ana La Salvia, who is the famous ex-girlfriend of Pavel Pardo, ex Club América

“We are in a good moment because the results are important to be alive in the two competitions and the game as well. We are defending well, today we have a clean sheet, and when it comes to playing we played very well, for us that was important,” he added.

Despite the drop in Sergio Ramos and the decision to book Raphael varane, Zidane opted to continue with the defense of three centrals betting on the Brazilian Militao and passing the Frenchman Ferland Mendy from the band to the center. “We started with three behind and with Marcelo and Lucas higher up as lanes. With the ball we can change in attack but when it comes to defending each one has their role and can contribute in many positions to the team,” he explained.

In this work, the work of the Brazilian Marcelo, who was not a starter since February 9, stood out. “He has done very well because he has not played much lately and he has done phenomenally. We know that with the ball he can get into many positions on the field as he has done, inside and outside, to be higher up. He has done well. and we are happy, “he said.

Zidane is confident of recovering players for Tuesday’s European appointment against Liverpool. “Hopefully players join, that Fede Valverde can return with us and Eden too. We will see, today has not been possible but I hope that on Tuesday they will be with us,” he said.

The Brazilian Vinicius returned to the bench but decided the match with his assist in the second goal. “He can contribute many times starting the game like in Vigo and today from the bench, but he is a player who when there are spaces, his speed is tremendous and he can make a difference as in the second goal that has gone into space and scored a perfect center for Karim, “he stated

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content