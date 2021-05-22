Real Madrid: Zidane recovers Ramos but loses Hazard for the end of the season

Raphael Varane and captain Sergio Ramos completed the last training session of the season with the rest of their teammates, recovered from their injuries and at the disposal of Zinedine Zidane to reappear on the last day of the League against him. Villarreal, I find that Eden Hazard will miss after being absent from the session.

Zidane recovers for the day he decides LaLiga Santander to those who started the season as undisputed central headlines. Varane closes a week of preparation with the group, fully recovered from the muscle injury in the right abductor that he suffered on May 1.

Ramos, for his part, arrives in a hurry to the meeting against Villarreal, and this Friday he completed his second training session at the same pace as his teammates. Already recovered from his last injury, the tendinosis he suffered in the semimembranous of his left leg after forcing his reappearance against Chelsea, the captain wants to help in the last league chapter after playing only five games with Real Madrid in 2021.

The morning of work in the Madrid sports city left the unexpected absence of Eden Hazard, who was unable to work on the pitch after feeling a new discomfort. He will join the casualties of the injured Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos.

Full call:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube. Defenders: Militao, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Ordiozola, Miguel. Midfielders: Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Blanco. Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Mariano, Rodrygo.

