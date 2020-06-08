Zidane has returned to Kilometer 0 with an undisguised smile. Last Saturday, Finally, the coach from Marseille could rehearse with the trident with whom he had planned his attack strategy for this season: Asensio-Benzema-Hazard. In the Valdebebas match it is true that he mixed some starters in both teams, but in the line of attack of the team that was in target he put his dream trident, who has never been able to play an official match together because of injuries.

Zizou showed his cards with them last summer at the International Champions Cup from the United States, at the start of the preseason. In fact, in the first game against Bayern Munich, played in Houston, from the start he lined Asensio, who entered the right, Benzema and Hazard. They only left details and in fact the Germans won comfortably (3-1), with young Rodrygo the author of the only goal (direct free-kick). Still Zizou said he was satisfied with the test.

To the next game, held three days later against Arsenal at FedExField in Landover, He opted for Jovic to give the Serbian minutes, placing Benzema in the playmaker and Hazard freely on the wings. It didn’t work and that’s why after the break he entered Asensio. For fifteen minutes the Balearic justified Zidane’s bet for him. He started with a shot to the post from outside the area, followed with an explosive play that ended with Bale’s goal and consummated his express exhibition with a goal in the 58th minute. In less than a quarter of an hour he was the MVP of the match. But after five minutes he struggled in defense to take a ball from Aubameyang and his left knee cracked. The anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus were ruptured.

They had to pass ten and a half months, but the stoppage due to the pandemic has favored Zidane’s plans. Now go back to the starting point and was very satisfied with Saturday’s rehearsal in Valdebebas.

Against Eibar (next Sunday, 7:30 p.m.) or against Valencia (Thursday 18, at 10 p.m.) we may finally see his big attack bet: Asensio-Benzema-Hazard. Vinicius, Rodrygo, Lucas Vázquez, Bale and Brahim seem to have to wait …