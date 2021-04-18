Real Madrid: Zidane loses Valverde within hours of the match against Getafe

Real Madrid has communicated that “Fede Valverde He has been in isolation since yesterday, Saturday, April 17, having been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 “.

The note also indicates that “although the player has given a negative result in all the tests that have been carried out, he will not be available today for the game against Getafe.”

The last positive for covid-19 in the team was Sergio Ramos, the captain, on April 13 in full recovery from his twin injury.

Valverde is the tenth player to be affected by the effects of the pandemic, although in his case it is due to contact with a positive. In the Madrid squad he was already surpassed by Mariano Díaz, Militao, Casemiro, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Nacho Fernández, Raphael Varane plus coach Zinedine Zidane.

The absence of Valverde represents yet another casualty for the coach who has called up five Castilla players to make up for the casualties, the central Víctor Chust, the defenders Pablo Ramón and Miguel Gutiérrez and the midfielders Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas.

