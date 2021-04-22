Real Madrid: Zidane loses Fede Valverde after testing positive for Covid-19

The Uruguayan Fede Valverde, who had been isolated since the 17th for having had direct contact with a covid-19 patient, has been positive in a test that he underwent this Wednesday, reported his club, the Real Madrid.

The tests carried out so far on Valverde they had yielded negative results. The Uruguayan is the eighth player in the Real Madrid squad to test positive for covid-19, after Militao, Casemiro, Hazard, Jovic, Nacho, Varane and Sergio Ramos.

Coach Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Pérez also suffered from the disease. The team, second in the table, plays tonight its match of the thirty-second round of the league in the 13th field of Cádiz.

Zidane faces the clash with a list of numerous casualties due to injury: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy, and Eden Hazard is still out of the squad.

The homegrown players Víctor Chust, Miguel Gutiérrez, Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco will help the team in Cádiz.

