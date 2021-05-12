Real Madrid: Zidane continues to lose players ahead of tournament closing

The brazilian Marcelo on his 33rd birthday he increased Real Madrid’s defensive problems due to injury to visit Granada, adding to Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane Y Ferland mendy, and leaving Zinedine Zidane with only three first-team defenders.

Alvaro Odriozola he passed the test carried out this Friday in the last training session but Marcelo is out at the last minute. It increases to six the defensive absences and causes that only the Brazilian Militao, Nacho Fernández plus Odriozola are the available defenders of the first team.

Read also Liga MX: They reveal the millionaire reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew with León

The left back is left orphaned after the injury for the remainder of the season of the Frenchman Ferland Mendy, a tibial periostitis, and the unexpected loss of Marcelo who began the last training without any discomfort and joker in the rounds with his teammates.

Castilla players Miguel Gutiérrez and Marvin enter the call as possible solutions. Canterano midfielder Antonio Blanco also travels to Granada.

The 20 summoned for the League match against Sevilla are: Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Diego Altube. Defenders: Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Miguel Gutiérrez. Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde, Antonio Blanco, Isco, Marvin. Forwards: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content