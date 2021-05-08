Real Madrid: Zidane continues to lose players ahead of the end of the season

The French Ferland mendy and the captain Sergio Ramos they cause loss in the call of Real Madrid to face Sevilla, adding to the casualties due to injury of Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane and Lucas Vázquez.

Zinedine Zidane returns to face a decisive match with a defense in the box. To the casualties of Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the right side plus that of Varane in the center of the defense, those of Ramos and Mendy have joined at the last minute.

The squad defender Miguel Gutiérrez remains in the squad, while Zidane discards Sergio Arribas so that he can play with Castilla against Talavera a key game in the fight for promotion to the silver division of Spanish football.

Uruguayan Fede Valverde and Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who did not train on Friday and returned to group dynamics in Saturday’s session, have entered the squad and will be able to play against Sevilla.

The 20 summoned for the League match against Sevilla are: Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Diego Altube. Defenders: Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Miguel Gutiérrez. Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde, Antonio Blanco, Isco. Forwards: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.

