Real Madrid: Xavi Alonso remembers his worst moment as a professional footballer

The former Real Madrid player, Xavi Alonso spoke with his former partner Liverpool, Jamie Carragher where he recalled some stages of his career as a footballer confessing that his worst memory is that Classic Spanish against FC Barcelona where they lost 5-0.

“The league game at the Camp Nou that we lost 5-0, that was the worst night I’ve ever lived on a football field. After 20 minutes I wanted to leave, go home. Shower and go home. It was so painful. .. It gave us great determination. At that moment we knew that if we were too ‘nice’ they were going to kill us “.

The former player remembered that final against him AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League at the time of confessing because he chose to go to Real Madrid.

“At halftime I was mad at myself, thinking we couldn’t so easily throw away a great opportunity.”

“That summer, there was a real interest on the part of Real Madrid. There were conversations between the clubs, but it lasted a long time. As it was taking so long, I said what is happening? Do you want me? At that moment, Liverpool came with a great interest. I spoke with Rafa and Rick Parry (former president) came to try to sign me. I saw that real interest and I felt ‘wow’, it was very important to me. “

Finally he spoke of his future plans as technical director: “I don’t want a great job to come too soon. I am young. I want to take steps and develop knowledge of the game, make mistakes and learn to correct them.”

