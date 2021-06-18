Real Madrid would renew Raphaël Varane after the departure of Sergio Ramos

A weeks ago, according to several Spanish media, one of the issues that the Real Madrid board was analyzing was a possible sale of Raphael Varane before his contract expired; however, the departure of Ramos has changed everything.

Despite the arrival of David Alaba and the level shown by Eder Militao in recent months, Italian strategist Carlo Ancelottu, who knows the French central defender very well, would have requested his renewal for next season.

Varane ends his contract with the merengue team in the summer of 2022, so that in December he could sign with the club he decides without leaving any profits for the white institution.

In recent months, Varane has been in the orbit of several important teams from the old continent such as Manchester United and Chelsea, who would be willing to pay a good sum of money, or wait for their link to end to join their rows.