Real Madrid would ‘lower’ the signing of Mbappé with Varane as a bargaining chip

Real Madrid was eliminated from the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Chelsea on the aggregate scoreboard in the semifinals of the top club competition in the old continent, although those led by Zinedine Zidane still have options in the Spanish League, However, in the group ‘Merengue’ they already think about the next season and the arrival of Kylian Mbappé seems a fact according to various Spanish media.

According to information revealed by Pipi Estrada, at Real Madrid they believe that the arrival of PSG striker Kylian Mbappé seems a fact and will be the galactic for the following campaign.

Also read: Liga MX: Ricardo Ferretti’s ironic response to the signing of Florian Thauvin with Tigres

However, in Madrid they believe that it is necessary to make the signing of the French star cheaper and he would do so by putting his compatriot Raphael Varane into the equation who would be the piece to use to lower the price of Mbappé’s arrival.

“I think that VARANE will enter the ‘OPERACIÓN MBAPPÉ'”, revealed Pipi Estrada at the Chiringuito de Jugones, pointing out that Mbappé will arrive at the ‘Merengue’ team for next season.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content