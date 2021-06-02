Real Madrid would have renewed Lucas Vázquez for three years

Lucas Vazquez has reached an agreement to renew for three seasons with the Real Madrid, after achieving an economic improvement and rejecting the proposals that he had on the table from major European clubs.

After signing his best season with him Real MadridWith 34 games played, 31 in the start, with two goals scored and seven assists, Lucas Vázquez has been one step away from leaving the white club. He shone in a new demarcation, the right back against the injuries of teammates in that position.

He rejected the first proposal, with a salary reduction, but he has finally accepted the improvement presented by Real Madrid and, according to sources present in the negotiation informed Efe, he will renew for three years the contract that expired on June 30.

Clubs of the importance of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich tested the situation of Lucas Vázquez, willing to make him a contract if he was released.

The 29-year-old Galician footballer always admitted that his illusion was to continue at Real Madrid, but he found himself out after negotiations stalled in the final stretch of the season that he missed due to injury. As soon as the League finished, he received one last proposal that he has accepted.