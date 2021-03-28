Real Madrid would be reinforced with Romelu Lukaku in case of not signing Haaland or Mbappe

Real Madrid plans to make a significant outlay this summer to reinforce its attack and the priorities are forwards Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, however, the high cost of both in times of pandemic looks an almost impossible maneuver to perform, however, the ‘Meringues’ would have Romelu lukaku like pla ‘B’ in case of not being able to sign the two fashionable ‘bugs’.

According to information from the English newspaper The Telegraph, Lukaku, a forward for Inter Milan, would be the second option for Real Madrid in case it cannot close the transfer of Haaland or Mbappe in the summer, with the intention of strengthening its attack and produce more goals.

As detailed in the information, Chelsea would also be behind the Belgian attacker Inter Milan and was involved in an important battle with Real Madrid to obtain their services, especially if the white team fails to sign Haaland or Mbappe who are the main options of Florentino Pérez.

This season, Romelu Lukaku has scored 25 goals in all competitions and has given seven assists in almost 90% of the minutes played, being an indisputable and capital player for the team led by Antonio Conte.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, Lukaku is valued at 90 million euros, so if Real Madrid or Chelsea want him, he would surely have to pay more than 100 million to remove Inter Milan from one of their top figures. .

