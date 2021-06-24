Real Madrid would be about to start negotiations for Alexander Isak

One of the great revelations of this Eurocup and last season has been Alexander Isak, Real Sociedad attacker and who is shining with the Swedish Selection this summer.

A few days ago, British newspapers pointed out that the young forward was on the radar of the Liverpool FC; However, according to information from the AS newspaper, the Real Madrid He would have already contacted his agency to find out his status.

Florentino Pérez would have asked Universal Sport Group, the agency that represents Luka Modric, about the 21-year-old player. The Italian strategist, Carlo Ancelotti would have given the go-ahead for his signing.

Real Madrid have expressed an interest in Alexander Isak & have inquired about the chances of him leaving Real Sociedad. The club have received excellent reports about Isak’s progression & have been advised to sign him on the recommendation of their scouting files. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/xUBAKclWSp – TheRMadridTV (@TheRMadridTV) June 24, 2021

Faced with the impossibility of signing Mbappé or Haaland due to their high price, the merengue board looks for immediate alternatives within the league itself, Isak being the chosen one, so in the next few days they would make a first formal offer.