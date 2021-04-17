Real Madrid Women against Real Betis Féminas

04/17/2021 at 12:18 PM CEST

The Real Madrid receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Betis in the Real Madrid sports city during their twenty-sixth meeting at Primera Iberdrola.

The Real Madrid Women optimistically faces the match of the twenty-sixth day to channel a positive streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Logroño Female out of his field (0-4) and against him Deportivo Abanca away from home (0-2). Since the competition began, the locals have won 17 of the 25 matches played to date, with a streak of 54 goals for and 26 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Real Betis had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Espanyol Women during their last meeting, so that they arrive at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Real Betis he had won in six of the 25 games played in Primera Iberdrola this season and has received 52 goals against and scored 22 goals.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real Madrid Women he has posted figures of nine wins and three losses in 12 home games, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Real Betis He has a balance of three victories, seven defeats and two draws in 12 games he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that he will measure against him. Real Madrid Women.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Real Madrid Women and the balance is a tie in favor of the local team. The last time both teams met in the competition was in November 2020 and the match ended with a score of 0-3 for the Real Madrid.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that the Real Madrid Women they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 32 points. The locals come to the match in third position and with 53 points in the locker. For his part, Real Betis he has 21 points and is ranked fifteenth in the tournament.