Real Madrid willing to listen to offers for Eden Hazard

The action of Eden Hazard after the elimination of the Real Madrid against Chelsea in the Champions League, It was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’, since it received multiple accusations from the Spanish press.

This would have caused annoyance in the white directive, so, according to Marca, the multi-champion of Europe would be willing to listen to offers for the Belgian attacker.

The directive would have analyzed the possibility of selling it for weeks; However, the source points out that he has four games to show that he can be decisive on the field of play and deserves to receive another opportunity in ‘The White House’.

Although it is not known exactly how much Real Madrid paid Chelsea for Hazard, several reports indicate that it was close to 150 million euros, a value that has plummeted to 40 million euros, according to transfermarkt.