Touched after chaining two consecutive defeats and with Abelardo Fernández, who was fired before facing this match, Espanyol, bottom of La Liga, receives a more than motivated Real Madrid to take first place alone.

The duel comes marked by a decision that surprised even the Espanyol players. With the departure of your coach, on the eve of the leader’s visit, the team is entrusted to Francisco Rufete. The one who was the entity’s sports director was designated as the first team coach to everyone’s surprise.

Rufete becomes Espanyol’s fourth coach in a season unluckily that, in the absence of mathematical confirmation, can end 26 uninterrupted years in First Division. With seven days to go until the competition ends, the Blue and Whites team approaches the abyss with salvation to eight points and a demanding schedule, with Real Madrid and Barcelona as the main obstacles.

After returning from the break due to the coronavirus with good feelings against Alavés (2-0), Espanyol’s reaction was more a mirage than a reality and has also ended Abelardo. From that promising start, chains a point out of nine possible, after the tie against Getafe and the defeats against Levante and Betis.

The only good news for Rufete with a view to his debut is that he will be able to count on all the players, including Raúl de Tomás, who played 35 minutes against Betis, could start. The presence of the former Real Madrid player should provide powder and quality in the final meters to a no-hit lead with Wu Lei and Jonathan Calleri.

Its premiere cannot be more complex. The only team that has won all the games played visits it since the return of the competition. A Real Madrid launched for his goal of winning the League although with clear symptoms of tiredness in his last match against Mallorca.

The merengue team is obliged to win if it wants to keep first place that FC Barcelona occupies today after the unusual draw against Celta 2-2. The white team can not miss the opportunity that the culé table served him on a tray and must obtain the three points to start leading the league.

Zinedine Zidane’s favorite title and what could be her second in the spectacular list of palms, which also has three consecutive Champions League. Without showing off in the game, Real Madrid, but with some refereeing controversies, the people of Madrid returned from the break to the fullest.

Much of his success lies in defense. Two goals conceded in the four days played and an increased punch after the return of Eden Hazard.

PROBABLE TRAININGS

Espanyol: Diego López; Javi López, Bernardo Espinosa, Cabrera, Pedrosa; David López, Marc Roca, Darder, Embarba; Calleri and Raúl de Tomás.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Isco or Vinicius, Hazard and Benzema.

HOUR: 14:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: RCDE Stadium

