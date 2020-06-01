The Spanish League will resume in less than two weeks, and Real Madrid will play their home games at their training facilities.

Madrid will host Eibar on June 14 at Alfredo Di Stéfano, a stadium with a capacity for 6,000 spectators and the scene of matches for the club’s “B” branch. The Real Madrid Sports City is located in Valdebebas, a town on the outskirts of the city.

The modernization reforms of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium will not be interrupted when trying to comply with the rest of the calendar with games without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The League confirmed on Sunday the days and times of the first two match dates since the competition was paralyzed in mid-March by the pandemic. The first game will be the Andalusian classic between Seville and Real Betis on June 11 at 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

The reigning champion Barcelona, ​​who maintains a difference of two points over Madrid after 27 days, will return to the fields with a visit to Mallorca on June 13. Atlético de Madrid will visit Athletic Bilbao the next day.

In announcing the schedule on Sunday, the League reported that each game will have “infinite applause” as a “tribute to the heroes of COVID-19.” A prerecorded applause and uploaded on videos supplied by fans will be played in the 20th minute of the matches.

“The League is back and we want your fans to keep ringing in the stadiums. Because everyone’s effort during these months deserves a monument and we are going to raise it by applauding every game … from today, until always, ”said league president Javier Tebas to Movistar.

Most of the games in the late hours of the night taking into account the high temperatures in Spain, but some could be advanced depending on a favorable weather forecast. A handful of matches will be played at 1pm on the first weekend.

“We have worked with historical temperature predictions and for 15 days we have seen that this weekend will be cold,” said Tebas. “It is allowing us to set that time at 13 (hours). If the prediction changes, that time would be changed to 17:00. For the other days we also want to wait for the predictions.

For its part, the second division will return on June 11 with the second part of the duel Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, suspended at rest in December after the Nazi insults towards Roman Zozulia, Ukrainian striker for Albacete. The match was tied 0-0.

Clubs in the top two divisions will begin full-squad training on Monday.