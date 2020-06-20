Quique Setién He appeared after the game to analyze Barcelona’s draw against Sevilla. The technician was optimistic and believes that despite the puncture they still have options to win the League, although they no longer depend on themselves because if Madrid does not lose from here to the end they will be champion. However, he believes that will not happen.

Two points are left

“We knew beforehand that it would be very difficult to win every game, it was practically impossible. It’s not that I’m satisfied with getting just one point, but it’s a lesser evil.

Piqué sees it difficult to win the League

«It is the frustration of the moment. Especially since the first part we did was good. Perhaps the feeling is not positive now, but surely you will see it differently tomorrow. I think that Real Madrid is not going to win everything either ».

You have to win everything to be champion

« The reality is that now you don’t depend on you, but this is going to change. »

The match

« I am happy with what they have given. »