Real Madrid will not be sanctioned by UEFA

04/23/2021

Act. At 13:10 CEST

The UEFA executive committee has decided not sanctioning Real Madrid for their commitment to the Super League. After Florentino’s leadership in the project, there had been speculation about sanctions for the whites, including their elimination from the Champions League, but it will not be like that.

Aleksander Ceferin left a few days ago in the air the possibility that UEFA took action against the merengue team but the executive committee has no powers to do so. In short, the role of Florentino these days could remain at most en opening a file for your club. Nothing more.