Real Madrid will have Valverde and Marcelo to face Chelsea

Fede Valverde, Uruguayan midfielder for Real Madrid, has tested negative in a final test he underwent on Tuesday morning, after the inconclusive result on Monday, and joins the expedition for the trip to London, recovered of the coronavirus to play against Chelsea in the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League.

Thus, Valverde, captain Sergio Ramos and French full-back Ferland Mendy are the three novelties of Zinédine Zidane’s call to face the match against Chelsea, with the injury absences of Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane and Lucas Vázquez.

Real Madrid waited for the result of Fede Valverde to leave for London. Finally, the news was good for the Uruguayan soccer player, who in the PCR test he underwent on Monday gave an inconclusive result and had to perform a last-minute one to be able to travel.

Valverde has missed the last five Real Madrid games, four in the league and the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea. Their last meeting was on April 14 at Anfield against Liverpool.

Zinédine Zidane recovers an important player in his midfield and will check his physical condition in the only training session that Fede will complete, at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, before facing the European event.

Marcelo is part of the expedition after serving in the elections

The Brazilian Marcelo went to the Liceo Europeo de La Moraleja to comply with the summons as a member at a polling station for the elections to the Madrid Assembly, and after being released he is part of the Real Madrid expedition that travels to London to play the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League against Chelsea.

Marcelo fulfilled his obligations as a Spanish citizen, possessing dual nationality, and first thing in the morning he went as a member at a polling station.

After the unsuccessful attempts of the player and Real Madrid to be released due to the trip to London that he carried out today, the Electoral Board could not release him as the period of one week he had to allege justified and documented cause had passed.

