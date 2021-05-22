Real Madrid will have “special” help for the closing vs Atlético de Madrid

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will define the champion of the 2020-21 season of the Spanish La Liga this weekend, and the merengue team will have a special “help” in the race for the title, as the Colchoneros will face the Real Valladolid, Ronaldo’s team.

According to information from various media, “the Phenomenon” Ronaldo would have offered each of his players a bonus of 150 thousand euros if they manage to defeat Atlético de Madrid, thus leaving the way free for Real Madrid.

This bonus is mainly to motivate Valladolid players to save themselves from relegation, as they are in position 19 of the table with 31 points, two units below Huesca and Elche.

La Liga standings with just one game left: 1st – Atletico Madrid 83pts

However, a victory could not only save Real Valladolid, it would also help Real Madrid win the title against Villarreal, as both teams play at the same time on Saturday.

The merengue team needs Atlético de Madrid to lose or draw against Valladolid and win their match, because in the event of a tie on points, the first tiebreaker criteria are direct clashes in the season, which ended with a draw and a victory. for the Real.

