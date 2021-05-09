Real Madrid will fight a Star Wars

May the force be with you! This time, at the ACB, as Real Madrid basketball will wear the Star Wars icons on their uniform.

The Real Madrid Basketball attracted attention on social media in recent hours. The team reported that their new special clothing will have the full support of The force. Jedis and Sith will support the star quintet of Europe.

Through their social networks, the ‘merengue’ group exposed the first sporting incursion of the agreement between Lucasfilm Y Adidas, both companies would place their stamps on the front line of the ACB, professional basketball tournament of Spain.

Star wars It will inspire a whole collection for the painting of the capital. The new package includes two game shirts, a reversible training shirt and two limited models of extra shirts.

🛸🌌 The incomparable world of @StarWarsSpain and the brand of the three bands come together in an epic collaboration to conquer the galaxy. The two superstars team up with Real Madrid to bring the saga to the pitch. @Adidas | #FeelTheForce | #StarWars | #adidas – Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) May 7, 2021

Adidas confessed his excitement about the launch, which will occur in the remainder of the Endesa League, the biggest competition of such sport in the ‘Old Continent’.

“The confrontation between two sides, the power of teamwork, constant training and dreaming of achieving the impossible. From the beginning, we clearly saw synergies between the Star Wars universe and the competitive nature of basketball. This exclusive collection is the result of a brilliant collaboration between Lucasfilm, Adidas and Real Madrid, ”said the sporting goods company.

For its part, “it is a limited and exclusive edition for the Madrid team, which will be on sale both on the sports firm’s website and on the club’s website until stocks are exhausted,” the newspaper commented. BRAND about promoting the products.

One of the most attractive elements of clothing is that iconic characters from the saga are seen in them. Yoda Y Darth vader star in the props.