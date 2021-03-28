Real Madrid will carry out ‘clean’ to sign Mbappé and Haaland

The present that lives so long Kylian Mbappé What Erling haaland has made fans dream, since several teams seek to have them in their teams, one of them is Real Madrid, who continues to insist on the French.

However, the Danish attacker joins the whims of Florentino Pérez for next summer, so he would be preparing to ‘clean’ the squad in the transfer market with several players who have not managed to consolidate.

Also read: Tottenham: Gareth Bale’s agent denies his return to Real Madrid

According to Marca, one of the main priorities is to sell to Welshman, Gareth Bale, since he is one of the highest paid players in the team with 15 million euros, while another of those pointed out by the Spanish media is Raphael Varane, who it has lowered its level in the last tournaments.

Also read: Lisandro Martínez affirms that the Argentine National Team will miss Lionel Messi

Like the Frenchman, Marcelo and Isco would be living their last season with the merengue team. On the other hand, the Real Madrid board will look for a way to sell Eden Hazard without losing more than what was invested.