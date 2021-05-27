Real Madrid: Who will be the new technical director? The candidates to relieve Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, French coach, would have decided to leave the Real Madrid bench for next season, after not winning any title in the season by losing La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and the ‘Merengue’ team would already have several candidates for the bench and the favorite would be Massimiliano Allegri to fill that position.

In the absence of the official announcement of Real Madrid, Zidane will no longer be the coach of the ‘Blanco’ team, so the candidates in addition to Allegri, Joachim Löw and Raúl González appear to occupy the position, although the favorite would be the strategist Italian to get to the ‘Chamartín’ club.

In addition, other coaches have also sounded to occupy the ‘Merengue’ bench such as Marcelo Gallardo, who is the request of the fans to hire the Argentine River Plate coach who has won various titles with the ‘Millonario’ team, although it looks complicated due to his null experience in the football of Europe.

In addition, today the departure of Antonio Conte from Inter Milan is official, so in different media they consider that these events are not by chance, especially because last year the coach himself revealed that on two occasions he was close to reaching the bench of the Madrid.

Therefore, the Italian Serie A champion coach could be eligible for the board of directors led by Florentino Pérez and to occupy that place. Another free coach is the Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo who will not continue with Wolverhampton in England and is also eligible for the Real Madrid entity.

Finally, the eternal candidate for the technical direction of Real Madrid Hugo Sánchez, the ‘Pentapichichi’ could be an option not only because of his past as a player, but because he knows the environment of the club and has always shown himself willing to lead the team under any circumstance.

