This Sunday, Real Madrid will visit Real Sociedad at 3:00 p.m. (Colombia time) in a duel that means a lot to the merengue team in their aspirations to fight for the title. The meeting will be seen in Espn 2.

After Barcelona’s draw on Friday, Real Madrid was three points behind the Barcelona team. That is why a victory this Sunday will mean a tie in the standings, which automatically leaves Real Madrid leader.

Eight more dates remain to play and although Real Madrid and Barcelona have already faced each other twice, each one will have to play against difficult rivals in the following days.

J-30 R. Sociedad- R. Madrid

J-31 Barcelona-Athletic / R. Madrid-Mallorca

J-32 Celta-Barcelona / Espanyol-R. Madrid

J-33 Barcelona-At. Madrid / R. Madrid-Getafe

J-34 VIllarreal-Barcelona / Athletic-R. Madrid

J-35 Barcelona-Espanyol / R. Madrid-Alavés

J-36 Valladolid-Barcelona / Granada-R. Madrid

J-37 Barcelona-Osasuna / R. Madrid-Villarreal

J-38 Alavés-Barcelona / Leganés-R. Madrid

If Real Madrid ties or loses, it will not be able to reach Barcelona and it will need other teams to trip it to get back to the top of the table.

The summoned list has not changed much. Those who were already joined Brahim in the attack. Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde and James are mentioned as flyers. The Colombian has not played a single minute since football returned and due to the importance of this match and the little confidence that Zidane has shown with him, there are many doubts about his possibility of joining.

However, James’ hope to add his first minutes remains, either as a midfielder or even as a man of the band or a midfielder.