Real Madrid: When you play for Real Madrid … but you also have to learn to dive headfirst

Updated 07/20/2021 – 11:11

The wife of the Real Madrid footballer, Bonino Mine, shared with his followers the ‘classes’ of Fede Valverde During your vacations. The Uruguayan midfielder was trying to learn to dive headfirst and after two laps … he finally managed to submerge his head in the pool before his chest:

“Seeing it that way, it seems like you’re going to make the leap, but …”, Mina began in the broadcast of the Uruguayan’s classes. “The second attempt goes, he says he doesn’t do it for pleasure … that scares him”, assured the sports journalist in her Instagram account.