Real Madrid was close to signing Neymar with a millionaire offer

The transfer market is approaching and with it the history of recent years, the probable departure of Neymar from PSG. Although the Brazilian has not renewed with the Parisian team, several media assure that it is a matter of time before it becomes official.

It was recently revealed that the Barcelona He was close to completing the return of the Brazilian star; however, they chose Griezmann. That same year, Real Madrid He had it in his sights and made a formal offer.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul could mark the return of the fans to the Azteca Stadium

According to Neymar’s former agent, Wagner Ribiero, he confessed in an interview for L’Equipe that the French team rejected an offer of 300 million euros for the attacker who emerged in Santos.

️Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar’s former agent: “Real Madrid accepted everything Ney asked for … but he wanted to play for Barça with Messi.” “In 2019 Madrid was willing to pay 300 million … but Al-Khelaïfi said” Not for a billion “”. ️ Via L’Equipe pic.twitter.com/RKHrdyhV4Q – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 12, 2021

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: The Young Classic, the advanced final that will define several records

“At that time, he was close to going to Real Madrid. Madrid was willing to pay 300 million euros for him. Florentino told me. But Nasser Al Khelaifi refused. ‘Not for a billion, he’s not going to go!’, He told me “