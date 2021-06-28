06/25/2021

19:37 CEST

.

David Alaba, a player for the Austrian national team, assured that Real Madrid “I was at the top” from his “Priority list“when he decided to change teams this summer.

“Real Madrid was at the top of my list of priorities and I decided to go there“Alaba said at the press conference prior to the match against Italy in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

In addition, the defender assured that he has a connection “very positive” with Wembley, stadium in which Italy will be measured this Saturday and in which won the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

“I won the Champions here. It is a good memory, a very positive connection with this stadium, “recalled Alaba, who defeated Borussia Dortmund with the Bavarians in the 2013 final.

The Austrians, who have qualified for the round of 16 for the first time in history, they will face an Italy that counts its matches by victories in this tournament.

“It is a special match. Not only for me, for the whole team and for the whole country“, he pointed.

“Players come up and ask me how to deal with some situations, but there are also footballers in the team who have played at the highest level. I’m not worried because we are a team with a lot of quality“.

Alaba, who has two assists in this European Championship, confirmed that the Austrian team knelt on the grass at Wembley as a gesture against racism.

“We will do it against Italy again, because This gesture has attracted the attention of many people. It’s a very positive sign. ”