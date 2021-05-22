Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Schedule and where to watch the Spanish La Liga match

Football

Real Madrid will receive a visit from Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium this Saturday at 11:00, Central Mexico time, on the last day of the Spanish La Liga Season in a match that could mean the championship for the merengues. You can see this match through the SKY Sports signal.

The meringues have to win this game and wait for a puncture from Atlético de Madrid, who will be playing at the same time against Real Valladolid, a team that seeks to save themselves from relegation, as a victory could mean they retain the highest category.

Madrid has two scenarios, but in both they have to win against Villarreal, because in the event of a draw for Atlético they would overcome it by the tiebreaker criterion in direct duels this season.

Villarreal will be a difficult rival to defeat, as the Yellow Submarine is also fighting for something on this last day, since a victory or draw, combined with a defeat for Real Betis, or a defeat for Real Sociedad, could place them in positions. to play the group stage of the Europa League.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: TV channels of the match in La Liga in Spain Spain | Movistar + Argentina | ESPN2 South Bolivia | ESPN2 South Canada | beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada Chile | ESPN2 South Costa Rica | Sky HD Dominican Republic | ESPN Caribbean, Sky HD Mexico | Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD Panama | Sky HD Paraguay | ESPN2 South Peru | ESPN2 South United States | beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS Uruguay | ESPN2 South Schedules of Real Madrid vs. Villarreal in the Spanish League Spain: 8:00 p.m. Peru: 11:00 a.m. Mexico: 11:00 a.m. United States (east): 12:00 p.m. United States (Pacific): 9:00 a.m. Argentina: 1:00 p.m. Chile: 12:00 hours Colombia: 11:00 hours Ecuador: 11:00 hours Central America: 10:00 hours

