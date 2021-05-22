Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Schedule and where to watch the Spanish La Liga match

Real Madrid will receive a visit from Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium this Saturday at 11:00, Central Mexico time, on the last day of the Spanish La Liga Season in a match that could mean the championship for the merengues. You can see this match through the SKY Sports signal.

The meringues have to win this game and wait for a puncture from Atlético de Madrid, who will be playing at the same time against Real Valladolid, a team that seeks to save themselves from relegation, as a victory could mean they retain the highest category.

Also read: Yanet García raises passions with a tiny pink lace outfit

Madrid has two scenarios, but in both they have to win against Villarreal, because in the event of a draw for Atlético they would overcome it by the tiebreaker criterion in direct duels this season.

Real Madrid is 2nd with 81 points and if they win their last game against Villarreal they have a chance of being champion as long as Atlético does not win. Even if they tie and they are even in points, Real could be champion in case of having more goals scored. pic.twitter.com/0jCoYKhlV1 – Woolly Space (@espaciolanudo_) May 20, 2021

Villarreal will be a difficult rival to defeat, as the Yellow Submarine is also fighting for something on this last day, since a victory or draw, combined with a defeat for Real Betis, or a defeat for Real Sociedad, could place them in positions. to play the group stage of the Europa League.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: TV channels of the match in La Liga in Spain Spain | Movistar + Argentina | ESPN2 South Bolivia | ESPN2 South Canada | beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada Chile | ESPN2 South Costa Rica | Sky HD Dominican Republic | ESPN Caribbean, Sky HD Mexico | Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD Panama | Sky HD Paraguay | ESPN2 South Peru | ESPN2 South United States | beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS Uruguay | ESPN2 South Schedules of Real Madrid vs. Villarreal in the Spanish League Spain: 8:00 p.m. Peru: 11:00 a.m. Mexico: 11:00 a.m. United States (east): 12:00 p.m. United States (Pacific): 9:00 a.m. Argentina: 1:00 p.m. Chile: 12:00 hours Colombia: 11:00 hours Ecuador: 11:00 hours Central America: 10:00 hours

Read also: Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson ‘upset’ their fans with a Playboy-style photo

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: