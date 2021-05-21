Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Probable lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

The Spanish League will be defined this Saturday with the matches of Atlético de Madrid vs Real Valladolid and Real Madrid vs Villarreal, as the team led by Zinedine Zidane took the mattress team of the Cholo Simeone, waiting for a puncture from the rojiblancos in the last round to snatch the championship title from them and sing the alirón this Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano.

There is no tomorrow for Zidane and his boys, who will face an extremely complicated team, since Villarreal is fully involved in the fight to get a place in the UEFA Europa League, so he will fight with everything for the three points that can get him to the classification zone.

The meringues will have some casualties for this game, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kross, the most important, but they will have a good number of players to make up a starting eleven for the most competitive.

Possible Lineups of Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the Spanish League: Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Miguel, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema. Villarreal: Asenjo, Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán, Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Bacca and Moi Gómez.

