Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Official lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

Real Madrid host Villarreal on the last day of the 2020-2021 Season in which the new champion of the Spanish League will be defined and in which the merngues intend to snatch the title from the Atlético de Madrid, hoping to win his match against the yellow submarine and a puncture of the mattresses against the Real Valladolid.

Madrid needs to win their game and hope that, at the same time, Atlético de Madrid will lose or draw their game against the Albivioleta team at José Zorrilla, a combination of results that would leave them as leaders and champions of the competition, ready to celebrate. in the Plaza de Cibeles.

The merengue team and Zidane have no pretexts to ‘reserve’ their troops, as this will be the last game of the season and with the ‘La Liga title at stake, so they will have to’ burn all their ships’ in search of achieve victory and wait for the miracle of an Atlético stagger.

For its part, Villarreal does not pretend to be the step of the meringues, since the yellows will also be playing something on this last day, since a victory against Madrid, combined with a defeat of Real Betis or Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, would allow taking one of the two available places to play the Europa League in the next season.

The official Real Madrid vs Villarreal lineups are as follows: Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao, Varane, Benzemam, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Valverde, Odriozola, Vinicius and Miguel. Villarreal: Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau, Parejo, Gerard, Bacca, Trigueros, Pedraza, Capoue, Yeremy

