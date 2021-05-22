Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Goal by Yéremy Pinoio (Video)

The Real Madrid sees his aspirations to snatch the title of La Liga de España from the Atlético de Madrid on the last day of the 2020-2021 season and against the Villarreal his last card is being played, waiting for a miracle at the José Zorrilla Stadium, where the colchoneros are facing the Real Valladolid.

The team of Zidane He came out with everything and everything in this last game at Alfredo di Stéfano, knowing that only a victory can keep alive the flame of the hopes of winning this Saturday against Villarreal, a team that is playing the possibility of getting into the European zone League.

The match began with Madrid controlling the midfield but unable to reach the Villarreal area, who put up resistance in an intense fight in the midfield and attacking sporadically but dangerously through Bacca.

It was at minute 20 when Yeremy Pino scored the first goal of the match for Villarreal in a blunder by Real Madrid’s defense. The meringues are wasting that Atlético de Madrid loses at José Zorrilla against Valladolid.

For now, Real Madrid is in second place with this result.

