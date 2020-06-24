We will have a good game this Wednesday, June 24, on day 31 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Real Madrid seek to consolidate as a leader before a Majorca who will try to ring the bell on his visit to Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

How the teams arrive

The box of Real Madrid He has returned in a good way managing to place himself at the top of the table, after 19 wins, 8 draws in 30 games and they have been beaten 3 times, so they cannot fail at home.

The You meringues come from a controversial victory last Sunday when they visited the Real Sociedad managing to break them 1-2 with goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, in a duel in which they were favored by arbitration.

For his part, the Majorca He is having a very tough tournament in the fight for his salvation, they need to add, although he does not have the ideal match for it. After 30 dates they add 7 wins, 5 draws and have lost in 18 duels.

The Barralets They come from a very hard draw last day when they received Leganés in a duel that seemed to win with a goal from Save Seville at 9 ′, but 3 minutes from the end they equaled them for 1-1.

As he Real Madrid As the Majorca they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that puts them one step closer to the goal; in the general table we find the You meringues as leaders with 65 points, while Barralets they are in position 18 with 26 units in The league.

These two teams met for the last time on October 19 in the first round of the campaign in Son Moix. In that crash the Barralets They surprised, staying with the victory thanks to a solitary score of Junior Lake just after 7 minutes.

Time and Channel Real Madrid vs Mallorca

The game between Real Madrid vs Mallorca it will be disputed at 10:00 pm in Spain; in the United States it will start at 1:00 pm in the Pacific and at 4:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The party broadcast Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE for television it will be exclusively for Movistar LaLiga in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be by SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States you can watch it on beIN Sports. Online they can follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on the social networks of both clubs and on the page of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two teams that come in urgent to win, with no margin for error, although the reality is that the You meringues they are broad favorites. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Real Madrid vs Mallorca.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 31 Spanish League 2019-2020