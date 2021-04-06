Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Schedule and where to watch the UEFA Champions League match

Real Madrid will face Liverpool FC at the Alfredo Di Stefano sports complex, in the first leg of the quarter-final round of the UEFA Champions League, to be held this Tuesday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, at signal of ESPN 2.

The Real Madrid has just defeated Atalanta in the round of 16, however, for the quarterfinal round, they were not so lucky and must defeat Jürgen Klopp’s team.

Although they do not march in the main positions of the Premier League, the Spanish team should not trust Liverpool, as they may be in for a big surprise.

The match will mark the first meeting between these two teams since the 2017-18 Champions League final where Madrid won their last Europa League.

The appointment is On ESPN 2 o’clock at 1:00 PM (Central Mexico Time) this Tuesday, April 6, 2021.