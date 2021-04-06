REAL MADRID VS LIVERPOOL, QUARTER FINAL, UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, TODAY APRIL 06, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live and FREE, the match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool, in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals East Tuesday, April 06, 2021.
The real Madrid will play against him Liverpool in it Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at 2:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
United States: 3:00 p.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (PT)
Mexico: 14:00
Ecuador: 15:00
Colombia: 15:00
Peru: 15:00
Argentina: 17:00
Chile: 17:00
Spain: 21:00
Spain: 17:30
