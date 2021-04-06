Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

Real Madrid and Liverpool star in a duel of giants, which faces the winners of 19 European Cups with a pending rematch, that of the final in Kiev that closed a legendary white cycle with Zinedine Zidane, who seeks to return his team to the top with a squad of inferior quality.

It is the most difficult challenge for Zidane. To put Real Madrid back in a privileged league with a team lacking in great offensive references since Cristiano Ronaldo left after the last precedent against Liverpool. That dizzying final of the 2017/18 Champions League made the Madrid team the only team to win three consecutive editions since the change in format. Jürgen Klopp stopped a year from reaching the top of Liverpool, who months later would end up achieving his sixth wound.

Read also: Chivas: Tapatío players showed their disappointment on video and it was deleted by the Club

Both Zidane and Klopp will arrive at the game on Tuesday with the best they have available, as they should not waste the first 90 minutes in Spain.

Possible party lineups:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Nacho, Militao; Lucas Vázquez, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Mendy; Marco Asensio and Benzema.

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Salah, Jota or Firmino and Mané.

The appointment is On ESPN 2 o’clock at 1:00 PM (Central Mexico Time) this Tuesday, April 6, 2021.