Real Madrid vs Liverpool FC: Vinicius’ goal in the Champions League match

Real Madrid opened the doors of Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to ‘welcome’ England’s Liverpool FC at the start of their battle in the CChampions League quarterfinals, trying to take advantage of the misstep with which the team led by Jürgen Klopp, who is outside the European competition area when he is seventh in the Premiere League.

The Merengues jumped onto the pitch with the best they had available for the game, as the intention of the players led by Zidane is to arrive with high spirits for the Spanish Classic who will play next Saturday in La Liga, a match that could define the league title this season.

The duel against Liverpool began with Madrid sending the first warning through Frenchman Karim Benzema, who generated only one play on the edge of the area to send a shot that goalkeeper Allison Becker could control with ease.

At minute 26, Madrid opened the scoring thanks to a great goal from Brazilian Vinicius Jr, who took advantage of a great assist from Toni Kroos from his own field, which was controlled by Vinicius to drive a couple of meters and define a right cross against the Allison’s departure.

Do you remember the goal that Cristiano scored against Liverpool from James’ pass? Well this is almost similar, Vinicius is the heir to the throne. pic.twitter.com/dFww00x5yl – MRØdegaard (@MrORMFC) April 6, 2021

