Real Madrid vs Liverpool FC: Official lineups of the Champions League match

The Real Madrid receive the Liverpool FC this Tuesday, April 6 at the Alfredo di Stefan Stadiumor to open the series of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League in a match where the meringues will try to take advantage of their local status against an irregular English team, which is not even the shadow of what was previous seasons in the Premier League, as it is currently outside the European competition area in the classification of its league.

On the contrary, Real Madrid is fighting inch by inch with Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona for the leadership of La Liga in Spain, an aspect that could affect the development of this tie, since Zidane’s team will face the Spanish Classic next Saturday, right in the middle of the series against the English.

This will be the first Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and Liverpool since they met in the 2018 Final, with a victory for the meringues to the sound of 3 goals against one, signing their third title in a row in the competition.

The official line-ups for the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC in the Champions League are as follows: Real Madrid CF: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Miltao, Nacho, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius. Liverpool FC: Allison, Robertson, Philps, Kabak, Alexander Arnold, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita, Mané, Jota and Salah

In the last three matches between these teams in the Champions League, Real Madrid have won three times.

Real Madrid have won the first leg in eight of the last nine knockout series in the Champions League

