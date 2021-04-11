Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Zinedine Zidane’s message after the triumph in the Spanish Classic

Real Madrid has become the new leader in the Spanish League in the 2020-2021 season, in the absence of the rest of matchday 30, by beating Barcelona in a new edition of the Classic Spanish.

In an interview in the mixed zone at the end of the game, coach Zinedine Zidane revealed that he is concerned about the physical condition of footballers heading into the end of the season in European football.

“Being leaders is not going to change anything for us, we have to continue because there is much left. Of course, we have to enjoy what we did with two good results, but we have to rest well because there are players touched again, I don’t know how we’re doing. to finish the season; we are physically at the limit. It is difficult for us to finish our games, but we are alive. “

“Very good feelings. Very good game. We started very well, then it was difficult because the opponent is very good, but we got a good deserved victory and we had chances to score the third goal, which would have been perfect. A well deserved victory,” he said.

In addition, the French strategist highlighted the sensations that are experienced inside the dressing room after achieving the victory and recognizing the work of each of the elements during the 90 minutes against the Blaugranas.

“I am happy for them because we have had many changes again today and we suffer, but nothing has changed. Everyone is committed and everyone wants to play and it is the good thing about our squad. It is a very supportive team and today it has been seen again in the field “, sentenced.