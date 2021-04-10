Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Suzy Cortez winks at Lionel Messi prior to El Clásico

Football Club Barcelona will face Real Madrid this afternoon at the Classic of La Liga of Spain, a match that could mark the destiny of both teams with a view to winning this season’s title, so the loyal fan of the Blaugrana and Argentine club Lionel Messi, Suzy Cortez, he did not get warm when haranguing the Catalans.

The beautiful Brazilian posted a photo to endorse her support for the team that Leo Messi will command this Saturday in search of the three points that bring him even closer to the leader Atlético de Madrid, team that they will face in a month in La Liga, so they could surpass them in that direct duel.

Suzy, a faithful follower of the career of Argentine Lionel Messi, named him the King of the Classic in Spain, predicting that the Blaugrana star will score a triplet tonight against the merengues, guiding Barcelona to victory and the league title.

“Today is the day of Messi, the king of the Classical, to make a triplet in the white team. Visca Barca and Vis Catalunya ”, published Cortez.

It should be remembered that the Argentine has a negative streak in the Classic, since he has not scored in the last six clashes against Real Madrid, duels where the Culé team maintains a favorable balance, reaping 3 victories, 1 draw and 2 defeats.

