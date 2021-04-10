Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Schedule and channels where to see the Classic of La Liga Spain

The Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium will be the stage for the grab between the two giants of Spain; Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​who will be seeing each other in the Classic Spanish that could define the next champion of The Spanish League, as both sets are on the heels of the Atletico Madrid on the classification table.

The game will begin at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, and can be seen through the SKY Sports screens.

Barcelona and Real Madrid come to this Classic more alive than ever in the Spanish League, as both teams have stepped up and took advantage of the recent punctures of Atlético de Madrid, so this game between meringues and blaugranas could be definitive in their attempt to assault the leadership held by the colchoneros.

Real Madrid adds 63 points, Barcelona 65 and Atlético de Madrid 66 units, in the absence of a direct confrontation between colchoneros and culés, a reason for the importance of this Classic, since the winner of this match could take advantage of the result of the game of the next 9 of May.

