Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman explodes against arbitration in the Spanish Classic

Real Madrid has become the momentary new leader in the Spanish League in the 2020-2021 season, by beating Barcelona as a local in a new edition of the Classic spanish.

In an interview in the mixed zone at the end of the game, coach Ronald Koeman showed his dissatisfaction with the work of the refereeing body against the meringues, due to the controversial play in the final part of the game.

“Once again we have to accept it and we have to shut up. I’ve already said what I think and that’s perfect. If it’s not 2-2, of course. The other thing is something else. You have to ask for extra time and there are things that have happened, but it’s Very clear penalty and there is no VAR. I don’t know why there is no VAR in Spain. Everyone thinks it is a penalty. “

“Have you seen the play? Is it a penalty? If you don’t want to get wet, don’t get wet,” he said.

In addition, the Dutch strategist affirmed that the team was due in the first 45 minutes and that from this, the history of the Spanish Classic was written in favor of the Madrid team.

“Everyone has seen the game and I think that if you are from Barcelona you are hot and very unhappy about two decisions of the referee. Even so, first I want to say that in the first half we have not been well, neither attacking nor defending, and that in the second we improve, “he said.