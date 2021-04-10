Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Probable lineups of the Spanish La Liga Classic

With nine games to play, Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in a Classic in Spain where they could practically guide their career to conquer La Liga de España, since the winner of this duel will be at least equal to the leader, the Atlético de Madrid, who has a direct duel against him FC Barcelona in a month, so this Saturday’s game is of vital importance in the aspirations of culés and meringues.

For the game, both squads will have some casualties, Sergio Ramos’ the most painful for the Real Madrid side, as he has not recovered from his calf injury. In addition to the camero, the whites will not have Raphael Varane (virus) and Carvajal (Injury in the thigh).

Also read: Carolina Isaza poses as a goddess and shows off her curves in a golden string swimsuit

For a change, Belgian Eden Hazard is in doubt for this duel, so Zidane will have a limited team both defensively and offensively, hoping to control the match with the solid midfield he has with Casemiro, Kross and Luka Modric.

On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​the confirmed casualties are those of Coutinho and Ansu Fati, in addition to the doubts of Gerard Piqué, Neto and Sergi Roberto.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF REAL MADRID VS. BARCELONA IN THE SPANISH LEAGUE CLASSIC Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Óscar Mingueza / Piqué, De Jong, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Griezmann; Messi and Dembélé DATA FROM THE SPANISH CLASSIC BETWEEN REAL MADRID AND FC BARCELONA: Madrid won the first round match with a score of 1-3, by or could win both games of the season for the first time in recent years 13 years. FC Barcelona have had a good balance in their last visits to the home of Real Madrid, having won in five of the last seven games. The meringues have only one defeat in their last 19 games, adding 14 wins, 4 draws and the setback registered against Levante. As a counterpart, the culé club will seek its tenth victory in a row as a visitor.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: