Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Piqué trains the pair two days from the Spanish Classic

Two days after playing the classic against Real Madrid, the defender Barcelona Gerard Piqué He returned to exercise this Thursday with his teammates after being separated from the group due to a right knee injury suffered in early March.

In fact, Piqué has been dragging problems in this area since the end of last November, when he was injured in front of the Atletico Madrid in the visit to Metropolitan Wanda, during a LaLiga match.

Then, the medical services diagnosed a sprain in the lateral ligament of the right knee, with partial affectation in the cruciate ligament. He decided to avoid surgery and underwent a conservative treatment that allowed him to reappear 3 months later in the Champions League against PSG.

At the beginning of March, shortly after his first comeback, the Catalan center-back suffered from the same knee, after suffering a sprain to the internal lateral ligament against Sevilla, in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

And this Thursday, Piqué returned to group exercises and was the main novelty of the penultimate training session that Barcelona will carry out before the league match against Real Madrid, scheduled for this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium.

For his part, forward Antoine Griezmann did not exercise with the permission of the coach, Ronald Koeman.

The Catalans will return to training this Friday at 11:00 at the Sant Joan Despí facilities to finish preparing for the Classic. After training, Koeman appear at a press conference.

