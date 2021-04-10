Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Messi goes for Sergio Ramos’ historical record in the Classics

The Classic Spanish between Real Madrid and the FC Barcelona Unfortunately, he will not have the merengue captain, Sergio Ramos, which opens the possibility that Messi will equal him as the player with the most Classics played.

The defender and captain of the Real Madrid has 45 appearances in the Spanish Soccer Classic. Messi requires only one minute to tie. In addition, the Argentine can match Xavi Hernández as the player with the most classics in the league with 29.

Barcelona comes to this match as second place with 65 points, one behind the leader Atlético de Madrid. A victory would also allow Real Madrid to take the lead (it has 63 points), however it also needs a difference of 4 goals, otherwise even winning it will be runner-up.

is the player with the most goals in the history of #ElClasico Messi – 26 goals

Di Stéfano – 18 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo – 18 goals Discover more information about the match that you may not have known [ABRIMOS HILO] pic.twitter.com/xCGnqRz87b – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 10, 2021

In addition to the loss of Ramos, the meringues will not have Raphael Varane, while the culés recovered Gerard Piqué.

