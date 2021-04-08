Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi seeks to break his drought in the Spanish Classic

The Argentinian Lionel messi He will play this Saturday (9:00 p.m.) in Valdebebas his classic 45 with the goal as the only pending subject in the last six duels he has played against him. Real Madrid.

Rosarino has been reluctant to see a goal against his eternal rival since May 6, 2018, in the match of the 36th day of the League that ended in a draw (2-2). When this Saturday he hits the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium mat, Messi will chain 2 years, 11 months, and 4 days without scoring a goal against one of his favorite victims.

A losing streak in the last six classics that coincides with the march of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Since the Portuguese has not played in LaLiga, Messi has not celebrated a goal against his eternal rival.

In the last six duels against the white club in which he has participated, his team won three times, all of them in the 2018-19 season, reaping two defeats, the last one in the first round of this course (1-3), and added a tie.

On 04/23/2017 Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored the fantastic winning goal in the last minute (minute 92) and Barcelona win the match with a 2-3 lead. Messi celebrates the winning goal by removing his shirt and introducing himself to the public pic.twitter.com/UvndIdJNWJ – Julio Navarro (@ JulioCe75152437) April 7, 2021

The Argentine will try to end his drought against his eternal rival at a time when he has not yet confirmed his continuity as a Barça player. His contract expires on June 30 and, if not renewed, this Saturday’s classic would be Messi’s last dance against the white team.

Since his debut in an official match with the first team in the 2004-05 season, Leo Messi has played a total of 44 classics.

He has 26 goals: 18 goals in the League, 2 in the Champions League and another 6 in the Spanish Super Cup. Nobody has scored more than him. Neither Di Stéfano (18), nor Cristiano Ronaldo (18), nor Raúl González (15) nor Ferenc Puskas (14).