Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Karim Benzema ties Hugo Sánchez’s record in the Classics

Real Madrid hit a real dance during the first 45 minutes to FC Barcelona in the Classic of La Liga in Spain, opening the score at minute 13 with a goal from the French forward, Karim Benzema, who scored on cue after an assist from Lucas Vázquez in a play in collaboration with Federico Valverde, who upset the culé defense by breaking the midfield line.

Benzema defined the service at the first post with category, leaving goalkeeper Ter Stegen without a chance to celebrate his tenth goal in 28 games played against FC Barcelona in all competitions.

Also read: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Suzy Cortez winks at Lionel Messi

With this goal, Benzema got into the Top 10 of historical scorers in the Clásico de España, which is led by FC Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, with 38 goals.

Top 10 historical scorers in the Classic of Spain (Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona) Lionel Messi. FC Barcelona

26 goals in 44 matches Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid

18 goals in 30 matches Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid

18 goals in 30 games Raúl González. Real Madrid

15 goals in 37 Ferenc Puskas matches. Real Madrid

14 goals in 18 games César Rodríguez. FC Barcelona

14 goals in 28 games Paco Gento. Real Madrid

14 goals in 42 games Carlos Santillana. . Real Madrid

12 goals in 35 games Luis Suárez. FC Barcelona

11 goals in 15 games José Samitier. Both clubs

10 goals in 8 games Hugo Sánchez. Real Madrid

10 goals in 18 games Juan Gómez. Real Madrid

10 goals in 23 games Estanislao Basora. FC. Barcelona

19 goals in 29 games Karim Benzema. Real Madrid

10 goals in 35 games This is how Benzema scored his goals against FC Barcelona 7 in La Liga 1 in the Copa del Rey 2 in the Spanish Super Cup

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: