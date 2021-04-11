Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Karim Benzema ties Hugo Sánchez’s record in the Classics

Real Madrid hit a real dance during the first 45 minutes to FC Barcelona in the Classic of La Liga in Spain, opening the score at minute 13 with a goal from the French forward, Karim Benzema, who scored on cue after an assist from Lucas Vázquez in a play in collaboration with Federico Valverde, who upset the culé defense by breaking the midfield line.
Benzema defined the service at the first post with category, leaving goalkeeper Ter Stegen without a chance to celebrate his tenth goal in 28 games played against FC Barcelona in all competitions.
With this goal, Benzema got into the Top 10 of historical scorers in the Classic of Spain, which is led by FC Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, with 38 goals.
Top 10 historical scorers in the Classic of Spain (Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona) Lionel Messi. FC Barcelona
26 goals in 44 matches Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid
18 goals in 30 matches Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid
18 goals in 30 games Raúl González. Real Madrid
15 goals in 37 Ferenc Puskas matches. Real Madrid
14 goals in 18 games César Rodríguez. FC Barcelona
14 goals in 28 games Paco Gento. Real Madrid
14 goals in 42 games Carlos Santillana. . Real Madrid
12 goals in 35 games Luis Suárez. FC Barcelona
11 goals in 15 games José Samitier. Both clubs
10 goals in 8 games Hugo Sánchez. Real Madrid
10 goals in 18 games Juan Gómez. Real Madrid
10 goals in 23 games Estanislao Basora. FC. Barcelona
19 goals in 29 games Karim Benzema. Real Madrid
10 goals in 35 games This is how Benzema scored his goals against FC Barcelona 7 in La Liga 1 in the Copa del Rey 2 in the Spanish Super Cup
